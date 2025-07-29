Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Partners in Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $455.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $456.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

