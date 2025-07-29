S&CO Inc. Invests $794,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.46.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $340.31 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

