First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cencora were worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in Cencora by 14.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 16.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 515.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 7.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

