S&CO Inc. Trims Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after buying an additional 472,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,818,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,875,000 after buying an additional 295,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $220.38 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

