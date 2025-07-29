ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $729.99 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $945.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $765.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

