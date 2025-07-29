S&CO Inc. Grows Position in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $134,790.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,817,128.75. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,434.72. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,384,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim set a $132.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $129.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.60% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.