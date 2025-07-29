CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,733 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $274.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.36 and its 200-day moving average is $263.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,470. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.