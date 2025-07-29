First Foundation Advisors Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.95% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $34,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $111,361,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,478,000. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,668,000 after purchasing an additional 568,547 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,193,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

