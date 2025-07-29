Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Boosts Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 491.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

