First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,226,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 298,906 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 17.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Prologis by 136.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.74.

Prologis Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

