Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $7.10 Million Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,157,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,688 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 21,763,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,187 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $6,818,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,011,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 3,235,223 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $6,297,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 44.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,370,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of -0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

