Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Sells 721,000 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. trimmed its position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,000 shares during the period. KANZHUN comprises approximately 3.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KANZHUN by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KANZHUN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

