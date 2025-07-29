XTX Topco Ltd Has $6.09 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $194.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.