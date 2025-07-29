XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 440.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $392.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

