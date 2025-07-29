XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

