XTX Topco Ltd Buys 53,488 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 245.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $12,973,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 12.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $28,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,538.26. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,269 shares of company stock worth $3,306,811. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

