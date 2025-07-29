Marshall Investment Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 659,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,020,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $288.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.98. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

