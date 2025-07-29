Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $77,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,790 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,720,408 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BSX opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.