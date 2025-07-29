Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – July 27th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established companies whose total market capitalization usually exceeds $10 billion. These firms often dominate their industries, offering relatively stable earnings and dividend payouts. Because of their size and liquidity, large-cap stocks are widely viewed as core holdings that tend to exhibit lower volatility than mid- or small-cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. 147,437,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.09. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,814,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.86. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $566.37. 30,579,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,473,144. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $567.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.80.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,103,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,594,816. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $518.29. The company has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,707,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,807,624. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $160.39. The company has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a PE ratio of 690.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $166.47. 53,186,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,238,572. The company has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.88. 38,805,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,464,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

