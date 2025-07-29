Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,848 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.