Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fielder Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $585.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $586.50. The stock has a market cap of $711.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.