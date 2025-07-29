TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $467.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $466.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

