Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after acquiring an additional 395,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,277,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,889,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,333,000 after acquiring an additional 58,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of CMG opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.