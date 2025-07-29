Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) vs. Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) Financial Comparison

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) and Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Assurant and Amacore Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Assurant alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 1 5 0 2.83 Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Assurant presently has a consensus target price of $228.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Assurant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than Amacore Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $11.88 billion 0.79 $760.20 million $12.83 14.39 Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Assurant and Amacore Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Amacore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 5.55% 15.49% 2.29% Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Assurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Assurant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assurant beats Amacore Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing, and condominium and homeowners insurance products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Amacore Group

(Get Free Report)

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.