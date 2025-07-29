GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 391.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,439 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $274,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,740. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.