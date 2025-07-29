Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lifted by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,014,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,257,000 after purchasing an additional 357,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1%

PSX opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.