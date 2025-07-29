Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.70 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,264 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 7.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 24.7% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.73.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

