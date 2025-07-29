Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by MB Levis & Associates LLC

MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.4% of MB Levis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $294.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

