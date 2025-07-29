Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 28.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) dropped 28.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 778,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,215% from the average daily volume of 59,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

