Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2025

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $286.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.