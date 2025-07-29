Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $286.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.93.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

