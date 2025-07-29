Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises about 2.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $70,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,973,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $472.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.32. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

