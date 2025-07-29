Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.30. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

