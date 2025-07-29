Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $441.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $441.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

