Marshall Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $300,169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $586.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $565.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

