Canopy Partners LLC Sells 13,199 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Canopy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

