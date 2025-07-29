Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,053 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Sensient Technologies worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $758,445.70. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXT. CJS Securities began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

