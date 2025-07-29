Chandler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,845 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1627 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

