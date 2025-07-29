Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 443,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 65,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

