Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,428,583 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,428,583 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $235,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,384 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,721,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $185.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

