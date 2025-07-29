Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87,984 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 209,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

