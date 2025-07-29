Contrasting AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

KBR pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AECOM pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. KBR pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AECOM pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KBR has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and AECOM has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. KBR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KBR and AECOM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 4 3 0 2.43 AECOM 0 0 7 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KBR presently has a consensus price target of $64.14, indicating a potential upside of 37.62%. AECOM has a consensus price target of $125.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given KBR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KBR is more favorable than AECOM.

97.0% of KBR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of AECOM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of KBR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AECOM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KBR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AECOM has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KBR and AECOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR 4.99% 32.55% 7.27% AECOM 3.85% 27.67% 5.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBR and AECOM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $7.74 billion 0.78 $375.00 million $2.99 15.59 AECOM $16.11 billion 0.94 $402.27 million $4.59 24.81

AECOM has higher revenue and earnings than KBR. KBR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AECOM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KBR beats AECOM on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients. It is also involved in the investment and development of real estate projects. In addition, the company provides construction services, including building construction and energy, and infrastructure and industrial construction. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

