Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap-On by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,612,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 963,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,213,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,896,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $326.22 on Tuesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $266.56 and a one year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.02 and its 200 day moving average is $327.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

