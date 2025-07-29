Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 296.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6%

DRI stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.10 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.