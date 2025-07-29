Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Decreased by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $306.89 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.63 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.46 and a 200-day moving average of $304.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

