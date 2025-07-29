Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 30.7% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $104,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:LOW opened at $229.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

