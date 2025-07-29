PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average of $140.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

