Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $484.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

