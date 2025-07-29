Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $155,407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ HON opened at $225.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average is $216.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.