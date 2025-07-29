iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Stock Position Increased by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,299,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after buying an additional 293,381 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

