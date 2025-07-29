iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

